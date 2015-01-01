Abstract

This article takes up a series of questionnaire researches focusing on the importance of and the need for voluntary fire brigades in the view of various target groups. The questionnaires are part of a solution of the project IP44/2016/VSBM. The study based on the project conducts an analysis of possibilities of how to develop voluntary municipal fire brigades in the view of the main representatives of the respective municipalities, namely persons in authority, primarily chairmen and commanding officers. Since 2014, voluntary municipal fire brigades have been supported by the state in the form of a flat rate per organisation. In previous years, the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic provided a lot of fire engines, flood equipment trailers and other fire brigade technical equipment. Some questions concerning the activity of organising firemen, e.g. permission for members of voluntary municipal fire brigades to intervene in the event of extraordinary events, are still not solved. This article summarizes possibilities for optimizing voluntary municipal fire brigades, and opinions of persons in authority of voluntary municipal fire brigades regarding their position within the Integrated Rescue System of the Slovak Republic.

Language: en