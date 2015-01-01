|
Citation
|
Marrone F, Zavatto L, Allevi M, Di Vitantonio H, Millimaggi DF, Dehcordi SR, Ricci A, Taddei G. Asian J. Neurosurg. 2020; 15(4): 809-820.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33708648
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The world population is aging. As direct consequence, geriatric trauma is increasing both in absolute number and in the proportion of annual admissions causing a challenge for the health-care system worldwide. The aim of this review is to delineate the specific and practice rules for the management of mild brain trauma in the elderly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elderly; head injury; Brain trauma; head trauma; mild brain trauma