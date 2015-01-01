SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Marrone F, Zavatto L, Allevi M, Di Vitantonio H, Millimaggi DF, Dehcordi SR, Ricci A, Taddei G. Asian J. Neurosurg. 2020; 15(4): 809-820.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/ajns.AJNS_205_20

PMID

33708648

Abstract

PURPOSE: The world population is aging. As direct consequence, geriatric trauma is increasing both in absolute number and in the proportion of annual admissions causing a challenge for the health-care system worldwide. The aim of this review is to delineate the specific and practice rules for the management of mild brain trauma in the elderly.

METHODS: Systematic review of the last 15 years literature on mild traumatic brain injury (nTBI) in elderly patients.

RESULTS: A total of 68 articles met all eligibility criteria and were selected for the systematic review. We collected 29% high-quality studies and 71% low-quality studies.

CONCLUSION: Clinical advices for a comprehensive management are provided. Current outcome data from mTBIs in the elderly show a condition that cannot be sustained in the future by families, society, and health-care systems. There is a strong need for more research on geriatric mild brain trauma addressed to prevent falls, to reduce the impact of polypharmacy, and to define specific management strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; head injury; Brain trauma; head trauma; mild brain trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print