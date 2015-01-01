|
Culatto P, Bojanić L, Appleby L, Turnbull P. BJPsych Open 2021; 7(2): e65.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
BACKGROUND: Homelessness in England and Wales is on the rise together with the mortality rate among homeless people. Many homeless people have a mental illness, which is a risk factor for suicide. AIMS: This study used data from the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health to examine demographic and clinical characteristics of homeless people who died by suicide and were in recent contact with mental health services.
Suicide; discharge; homeless; in-patient treatment; substance misuse