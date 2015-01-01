|
Balan AB, Walz R, Diaz AP, Schwarzbold ML. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)
unavailable
Although behavioral changes after traumatic brain injury (TBI) have been linked to work disability, research in the area is limited, especially in developing countries.1 In severe TBI, behavioral sequelae mainly include depression and personality changes. The latter is marked by varying levels of apathy, disinhibition, aggression, and affective lability.2 In a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry,3 we found that a diagnosis of personality change due to severe TBI was associated with non-return to work independently from a range of sociodemographic, clinical and psychiatric variables. In the present study (Plataforma Brasil ethical approval 02832612.6.1001.0121), we expanded this investigation by examining the role of specific personality change symptoms in a new sample recruited three years later.
