Baía PAD, Alberto IMM, Dell'Aglio DD. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 115: e105006.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
BACKGROUND: Recantation after child sexual abuse (CSA) disclosure refers to the complete denial of prior reports by a victim. In substantiated cases of CSA, recantation has negative effects on criminal proceedings and the protection of current and future victims. Past studies have identified the socio-family factors and CSA characteristics that are associated with recantation. However, the systematization of these risk factors remains limited.
Child abuse; Disclosure; Recantation; Criminal procedures; Predictors