Abstract

BACKGROUND: Zimbabwe has a high prevalence of children who have experienced abuse according to national data.



OBJECTIVE: To understand how parents/caregivers and children describe child discipline, abuse, and neglect and what factors influence each, in order to inform the adaptation of a positive parenting/caregiving intervention in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe. PARTICIPANTS: A total of eight focus groups were conducted, four with parents/caregivers (N = 40) and four with their children ages 10-14 (N = 40), separately, between June-July 2016. SETTING: Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe.



METHODS: We used an inductive and deductive analytic approach to analyze focus group transcripts, using MAXQDA 12.



RESULTS: There were similar themes across focus groups of children and parents/caregivers.



FINDINGS suggest that parents/caregivers and children may be somewhat aware of the differences between discipline and abuse, but they are not completely clear about what the definitions of discipline and abuse are, and where the boundaries between discipline and abuse lie. The use of both non-physical and physical forms of discipline were described in the community, however physical discipline was a reoccurring theme in the focus groups of both parents/caregivers and their children. There were several factors that influenced discipline and/or abuse of children in the community, including the child's gender and theseverity of the child's misbehavior/actions. Parents/caregivers shared that orphan/non-biological children were particularly vulnerable to forms of abuse and neglect committed by parents/caregivers in the community, for example, withholding food and overworking a child.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the differences between discipline, abuse and neglect, as well as factors that influence occurrences of abuse/neglect and/or severity of abuse/neglect, need to be considered when assessing the vulnerability of children, in order to develop and refine parenting/caregiving interventions for the Zimbabwean context.

Language: en