Abstract

Conduct disorder is a significant psychiatric disorder of childhood and adolescence. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth version (DSM-5), added the limited prosocial specifier to identify those individuals who exhibit a more severe pattern of behavior characterized by a callous and unemotional (CU) interpersonal style across multiple settings and relationships. This review has attempted to summarize the relevant research focusing on the significance of CU interpersonal style in the development of psychopathy. The primary focus was on the electrophysiological and neuropsychological correlates of CU traits and their implication on the treatment protocol using neurofeedback training for children with such traits. The source of the literature search was PubMed, which majorly uses the MEDLINE database. The keywords used included CU traits, conduct disorder, child psychopathy, empathy, electrophysiology, criminal behavior, neuropsychology, neurofeedback training, and so on. Studies from the last 15 years were considered for the review. This review revealed that children with conduct disorder and high-CU traits with a combination of reactive and proactive aggression are more likely to develop psychopathy. Evidence suggests that these children have distinct forms of electrophysiological and neuropsychological correlates. However, research in this area is still not conclusive as they yield variation in findings. Studies on the efficacy of neurofeedback training on reducing symptoms such as impulsivity, hostility, and psychopathy indicate that neurofeedback training can be a promising treatment alternative for children with severe conduct disorder.

Language: en