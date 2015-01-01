Abstract

We pooled data from four years (2016-2019) of the National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH) and included a nationally representative sample of 6 to 17 years old US children (N = 94,369; Mean age = 11.53 years, Standard Deviation [SD] = 3.53). Among 6-17-year-old US children, about 48% had a lifelong exposure to at least one of nine Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and 18.7% had a current diagnosis of at least one of four mental disorders. We examined the association between ACEs, neighborhood support, and mental disorders using several logistic regression models. More types of lifelong ACEs and lower neighborhood support were associated with a higher diagnosis of internalizing (anxiety/depression) and externalizing (ADHD/behavior problems) mental disorders (odds ratio [OR] > 1, and p < .001 for all relationships). After controlling for neighborhood support in the models, the odds ratios for ACEs attenuated but remained significant in all models regardless of mental disorder type or age group. However, the odds ratios for neighborhood support were larger for the association with ADHD/behavior problems than anxiety/depression. Moreover, odds ratios for neighborhood support levels were higher for older children (12-17 years old) compared to younger (6-11 years old) children. Higher neighborhood support appears to mitigate the adverse effects of ACEs on mental disorders, especially externalizing mental disorders (anxiety/depression) among adolescents (12-17 years old).

Language: en