Abstract

BACKGROUND: The United Kingdom entered 'lockdown' on the 23 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in school closures forcing children to remain at home. Dental-facial trauma was still likely to be common place due to falls and injuries exercising. The aim of this study was to explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinical practice in a paediatric population in a tertiary care hospital and a linked Dental Institute.



METHOD: A proforma was designed to capture the demographics, presenting complaints, type of dental-facial injury, treatment need and the treatment received for all paediatric patients presenting face to face with dental-facial trauma to King's College Hospital during the 'lockdown' period (23 March- 14 June 2020).



RESULTS: Four hundred and twenty calls were triaged, converting to 102 patients seen face-to-face for dental-facial trauma. The remainder were able to be triaged 'virtually'. Injuries seen included 56 (54.9%) dentoalveolar injuries, 37 (36.2%) lacerations, five (4.9%) suspected facial fractures and four (3.9%) dog bites. Males and females were equally affected. The majority of incidents occurred in the home environment (n = 60, 58.8%), with the remainder (n = 42, 41.2%) occurring outside the home environment. The main causes of dental-facial trauma were falls (n = 47, 46.1%) and bicycles/scooters (n = 29, 28.4%). The most common type of dentoalveolar injury was lateral luxation (n = 15, 26.7%), followed by avulsion (n = 12, 21.4%). Only one child required treatment under general anaesthesia (GA).



CONCLUSION: The demographic, presenting complaints and treatment needs of patients who presented during the lockdown period with dental-facial trauma were unusual. The overwhelming majority were able to be treated without the use of GA. The attendance protocol in a tertiary care setting and the use of 'teledentistry' ensured only the most severe trauma cases were seen. This highlights how more complex trauma can still occur during 'lockdown' and requires immediate management.

Language: en