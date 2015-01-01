|
Citation
Rossheim ME, Livingston MD, Walker A, Reid NE, Liu L, Mazer-Amirshahi M. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 222: e108657.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Supersized alcopops are single-serving high-alcohol-content beverages frequently consumed by underage drinkers. However, little data exist regarding the public health burden of supersized alcopops during the last decade. The current study examined the characteristics of calls to U.S. poison control centers involving supersized alcopops. This study also compared the proportion of calls for underage consumers between calls involving consumption of supersized alcopops and calls involving other types of alcohol (e.g., liquor, beer, wine).
Language: en
Keywords
American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC); Supersized alcopops; Surveillance and monitoring; Underage drinking