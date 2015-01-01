|
Booth L, Jongenelis MI, Drane C, Miller PG, Chikritzhs T, Hasking P, Hastings G, Thorn M, Pettigrew S. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: 'Count your drinks' is a protective behavioural strategy (PBS) that has been found to be effective in reducing alcohol consumption. Previous research has shown that females, older people and low-risk drinkers are more likely to use this strategy, but little is known about the attitudinal factors associated with engaging in drink counting. This information is important for developing effective interventions to encourage use of this PBS. The aim of this paper was to assess whether the following attitudinal factors are associated with frequency of enactment of the 'Count your drinks' PBS: (i) perceived ease of use; (ii) perceived effectiveness; (iii) personal relevance; and (iv) believability.
attitude; health promotion; alcohol drinking; harm reduction; protective behavioural strategy