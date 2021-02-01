|
Citation
|
Ku BS, Li J, Lally C, Compton MT, Druss BG. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2021; 70: 44-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a serious public health concern, but little is known about the relationship between access to mental health care and suicide deaths, and whether suicide rates differ by mental health provider Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). This study investigated the associations between mental health HPSAs and suicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Access to care; Mental health shortage areas; Suicide rates