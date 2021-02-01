|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic cardiac arrest (TCA) is a severe and life-threatening situation that mandates urgent action. Outcomes after on-scene treatment of TCA in the Netherlands are currently unknown. The aim of the current study was to investigate the rate of survival to discharge in patients who suffered from traumatic cardiac arrest and who were subsequently treated on-scene by the Dutch Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).
Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS); Return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) and survival to discharge; Traumatic Cardiac Arrest (TCA); treatment on-scene