Coe JL, Micalizzi L, Josefson B, Parade SH, Seifer R, Tyrka AR. Int. J. Behav. Devel. 2020; 44(6): 490-504.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
33707801
Early adversity is associated with both internalizing and externalizing problems among children, and effects of adversity on dimensions of child temperament may underlie these links. However, very little is known about the role of child sex in these processes. The current study examined if there are indirect effects of early adversity on behavior problems through dimensions of child temperament and if these indirect effects vary across child sex. Participants in this multimethod (parent-report survey, semi-structured interview, child protection records) study included 274 preschool-aged children (M (age) = 50.86 months; 52% with documented case of moderate-severe maltreatment) and their primary caregivers assessed at two time-points spaced 6 months apart.
Language: en
temperament; stress; maltreatment; behavior problems; preschool children