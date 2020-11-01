Abstract

PURPOSE: To capture and compare the perspectives of parents and their transgender and gender expansive (TGE) adolescents during pivotal moments of gender identity development and to report the level of adjustment during these parental experiences.



METHODS: We utilized a mixed-methods approach and interviewed 36 parents and 23 TGE adolescents at our Gender Clinic. Parents retrospectively identified "pivotal moments" in their child's gender identity development and rated their levels of support and adjustment. Adolescents independently rated their parent's level of support during these moments to allow for comparative analyses.



RESULTS: The supportive behavior most frequently identified by parents was connecting the adolescent to services, while adolescents considered their parents' use of the affirmed name or pronouns to be most supportive. We found a positive correlation between the parents' perceptions of support and those of TGE adolescents during pivotal moments (r = 0.4, p < 0.001). Adolescents rated the degree of parental support to be 3.73 points (95% confidence interval: [2.67,4.8], p < 0.001) higher on a Likert scale than corresponding ratings provided by parents in a generalized estimating equation model. Parents experienced moderate need for adjustment during these moments.



CONCLUSIONS: Providers may use these findings to guide parents toward gender affirmative behaviors that may protect against negative mental health outcomes.

