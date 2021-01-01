Abstract

PURPOSE: Medically ill youth are at increased risk for suicide. For convenience, hospitals may screen for suicide risk using depression screening instruments, though this practice might not be adequate to detect those at risk for suicide. This study aims to determine whether depression screening can detect suicide risk in pediatric medical inpatients who screen positive on suicide-specific measures.



METHODS: A convenience sample of medical inpatients ages 10-21 years were recruited as part of a larger instrument validation study. Participants completed the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions, the Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire/Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire-Junior, and the Patient Health Questionnaire-Adolescent Version (PHQ-A). Univariate and multivariate statistics were calculated to examine the relationship between screening positive for depression and suicide risk.



RESULTS: The sample consisted of 600 medical inpatients (59.2% female; 55.2% white; mean age 15.2 ± 2.84 years). Of participants who screened positive for suicide risk (13.5%; 81/600), 39.5% (32/81) did not screen positive for depression, and more than half (45/81) did not endorse PHQ-A item 9, which queries for thoughts of harming oneself or being better off dead. Twenty-six participants (32%) who screened negative for depression and on PHQ-A item nine were at risk for suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: In this sample, depression screening alone failed to detect nearly a third of youth at risk for suicide. Although depression and suicide risk are strongly related, a significant portion of pediatric medical inpatients at risk for suicide may pass through the healthcare system unrecognized if depression screening is used as a proxy for identifying suicide risk.

