Vivoda JM, Molnar LJ, Eby DW, Bogard S, Zakrajsek JS, Kostyniuk LP, St Louis RM, Zanier N, LeBlanc D, Smith J, Yung R, Nyquist L, DiGuiseppi C, Li G, Strogatz D. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
As people age, some of the commonly experienced psychomotor, visual, and cognitive declines can interfere with the ability to safely drive, often leading to situational avoidance of challenging driving situations. The effect of hearing impairment on these avoidance behaviors has not been comprehensively studied. Data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers (LongROAD) study were used to assess the effect of hearing impairment on driving avoidance, using three measures of hearing.
driving; driving exposure; hearing; perceptual decline; sensory problems; vision