|
Citation
|
Andreou E, Tsermentseli S, Anastasiou O, Kouklari EC. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2021; 14(1): 9-18.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33708278
|
Abstract
|
This retrospective study investigated the association between bullying victimization experiences at school, current post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and post-traumatic growth (PTG) among Greek university students. A sample of 400 university students aged 17 to 40 years (M age = 20.33, SD = 3.18) completed self-reported scales measuring school bullying victimization experiences, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms and post-traumatic growth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Victimization; Post-traumatic growth; Post-traumatic stress; School- bullying