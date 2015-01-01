|
Citation
Chapin J, Stern A. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2021; 14(1): 85-91.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33708284
Abstract
FINDINGS from a survey of children and adolescents (N = 645) documents that students witness and experience a range of abuse at home and at school. Participants freely acknowledged pushing or shoving (46%) and slapping or hitting peers (40%). The study contributes to the literature by focusing on upstanding (active versus passive bystander intervention) and parenting styles.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Active bystander intervention; Parenting styles; Upstander intervention