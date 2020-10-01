SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCann SD, Kennedy JM, Tweet MS, Bryant SM. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 60(3): 409-412.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jemermed.2020.10.021

We applaud Dr. Mudan et al. for publishing their case series describing severe methemoglobinemia and death from intentional ingestion of sodium nitrite. Our medical toxicology service has encountered a similar series of patients in the past 12 months and wish to add our experience. Cases are summarized in Table 1...


