Journal Article

Citation

Jackson JE, Beres AL, Theodorou CM, Ugiliweneza B, Boakye M, Nuño M. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpedsurg.2021.02.019

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among young children. We aimed to evaluate the long-term impact of AHT.

METHODS: Using administrative claims from 2000-2018, children <3 years old with documented AHT who had follow-up through ages 5 and 11 years were identified. The primary outcome was incidence of neurodevelopmental disability and the secondary outcome was the effect of age at time of AHT on long-term outcomes.

RESULTS:   1,165 children were identified with follow-up through age 5; 358 also had follow-up through age 11.  The incidence of neurodevelopmental disability was 68.0% (792/1165) at 5 years of age and 81.6% (292/358) at 11 years of age.  The incidence of disability significantly increased for the 358 children followed from 5 to 11 years old (+14.3 percentage points, p<0.0001).  Children <1 year old at the time of AHT were more likely to develop disabilities when compared to 2 year olds.

CONCLUSIONS: AHT is associated with significant long-term disability by age 5 and the incidence increased by age 11 years.  There is an association between age at time of AHT and long-term outcomes. Efforts to improve comprehensive follow-up as children continue to age is important. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Disability; Abusive head trauma; Long-term outcomes

