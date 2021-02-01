Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare injury-profiles of females and males presenting to Emergency Departments (EDs) with an Australian Football injury.



DESIGN: Prospective observational study.



METHODS: All patients presenting to one of 10 EDs in Victoria, Australia, with an Australian Football injury were included in the study. Data were prospectively collected over a 10 month period, coinciding with a complete Australian Football season, including pre-season training and practice matches. Relevant information was extracted from patient medical records regarding injury-type, body part injured, investigations and treatments required. Female and male data were compared with chi-squared and Fisher's exact tests.



RESULTS: 1635 patients were included, of whom 242 (14.8%) were female. Females had a higher proportion of hand/finger injuries (34.3% v 23.4%), neck injuries (6.6% v 2.5%) and patella dislocations (2.9% v 0.6%). Males had a higher proportion of shoulder injuries (11.5% v 5.8%), skin lacerations (8.0% v 1.7%), and thorax/abdominal/pelvic injuries (5.7% v 2.1%). Concussion rates were similar between the genders, occurring in 14.1% of all patients. Anterior cruciate ligament injuries were infrequent (1.0%) and not significantly different between genders. Females received more imaging investigations (83.1% v 74.7%) and analgesia (62.4% v 48.5%). A higher proportion of males required admission to hospital (5.0% v 2.1%), usually for surgery.



CONCLUSION: Australian Football injury profiles differed between females and males. Gender-specific injury prevention and management programs would be indicated based on the study findings.

Language: en