Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Non accidental injury sustained following deliberate self-harm or inflicted by parents or caregivers for disciplinary, traditional and therapeutic measures have grave consequences including exposing the incompletely child to post neonatal tetanus. This contributes to the continuing high incidence of post neonatal tetanus in developing countries.



METHODS: A 12 year retrospective review of all children admitted into the children's ward of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital with diagnosis of post neonatal tetanus was carried out. The demographic characteristics of the children were documented. Immunization status, possible portal of entry and outcome status were also recorded. Data obtained was analysed using SPSS version 22.



RESULTS: There was a male preponderance of 70.5% amongst the 44 children with post neonatal tetanus. Non-accidental injuries accounted for 20(45.5%). Broom stick injury sustained during corporal punishment was responsible for 60% of tetanus from the non-accidental injury group. Low socio economic class and Inadequate or no immunizations are major risk factors for tetanus infection.



CONCLUSION: Non accidental injuries inflicted on children as disciplinary measures accounted for about half of children with post neonatal tetanus. Broom stick injury was a major contributory factor. Lack of immunization and low social class remains major risk factors for post neonatal tetanus. Post neonatal tetanus presents another reason for sustained campaign against physical abuse of children.

Language: en