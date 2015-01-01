Abstract

Motor vehicle operation is a complicated task and substantial cognitive resources are required for safe driving. Experimental paradigms examining cognitive workload using driving simulators often introduce secondary tasks, such as mathematical exercises, or utilise simulated in-vehicle information systems. The effects of manipulating the demands of the primary driving task have not been examined in detail using advanced neuroimaging techniques. This study used a manipulation of the simulated driving environment to test the impact of increased driving complexity on brain activity. Fifteen participants drove in two scenarios reflecting common driving environments differing in the amount of vehicular traffic, frequency of intersections, number of buildings, and speed limit restrictions. Functional near infrared spectroscopy was used to quantify changes in cortical activity; fifty-five optodes were placed over the prefrontal and occipital cortices, commonly assessed areas during driving. Compared to baseline, both scenarios increased oxyhaemoglobin in the bilateral prefrontal cortex and cerebral blood volume in the right prefrontal cortex (all p ≤ 0.05). Deoxyhaemoglobin decreased at the bilateral aspects of the prefrontal cortex but overall tended to increase in the medial aspect during both scenarios (both p ≤ 0.05). Cerebral oxygen exchange significantly declined at the lateral aspects of the prefrontal cortex, with a small but significant increase seen in the medial aspect (both p < 0.05). There were no significant differences for oxyhaemoglobin, deoxyhaemoglobin, or cerebral blood volume (all p > 0.05). This study demonstrates that functional near infrared spectroscopy is capable of detecting changes in cortical activity elicited by simulated driving tasks but may be less sensitive to variations in driving workload aggregated over a longer duration.

Language: en