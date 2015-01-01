Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to develop injury risk curves as a function of change in vehicle velocity for occupants in far-side lateral motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) by AIS level, body region, and specific AIS codes that commonly occur in this crash mode.



METHODS: The National Automotive Sampling System-Crashworthiness Data System (NASS-CDS) years 2000-2015 database was queried, resulting in 4,495 non-weighted far-side crashes. For each case, occupant age, sex, and the following metadata were collected: vehicle model year, vehicle body type, lateral delta-v, normalized PDOF, multiple impacts, belt use, seat position, object contacted, striking vehicle body type, maximum crush extent and side airbag deployment. Multivariable logistic regression was used to develop risk curves for AIS 2+ through 5+ injuries, AIS 2+ injuries by body region (head, thorax, lower extremity), and for each of the 10 most frequent far-side AIS 2+ injuries. Significant covariates were determined by backwards elimination (p < 0.05). The full dataset and a subsampled dataset of only cases with side airbag deployment were used to develop risk curves.



RESULTS: For AIS 2+ through 5+ injury, greater delta-V was associated with greater injury risk (OR's: 2.48-3.66 per 11.9 kph increase) and belt use was associated with lower risk (OR's: 0.04-0.36 compared to unbelted). Multiple impacts were significant predictors of increased AIS 3+, 4+ and 5+ injury risk (OR's: 2.56, 2.27 and 2.83 compared to single impact). For AIS 2+ body region injuries, lateral delta-V and maximum CDC extent were positively associated with increased head, thorax and lower extremity injury risk while belt use was associated with lower risk. Increased lateral delta-v, unbelted status, and greater maximum CDC extent frequently increased injury risk for the most common far-side injuries. Side airbag deployment was not a significant covariate for the injury risk models.



CONCLUSIONS: The resulting risk models expand upon previous literature gaps to provide a more comprehensive view of contributors to injury risk for occupants in far-side MVCs. This study yields risk curves based on the latest available NASS-CDS data.

Language: en