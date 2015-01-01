Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Road traffic crashes are one of the global public health concerns and remain at high priority in many countries. Driving under the influence of drugs increases the risk of crashes through altering the driver's mental state and reactions. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between driving pattern and substance abuse among drivers in Kerman, a city in Iran, in order to enable policy makers to make the necessary decisions in planning and executing guidelines.



METHODS: The population of this descriptive study was drivers involved in road traffic crashes admitted to the emergency department of Shahid Bahonar university hospital in summer 2019. After obtaining demographic information, type of vehicle, type of collision and pattern of serious injury, 222 eligible drivers were tested for tramadol, cannabis, amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine and methadone using one step urine test strips. Chi-square test, Fisher's exact test, Whitney-Mann and Kruskal-Wallis tests and one-way Anova test was performed using SPSS version 22.



RESULTS: The statistics showed that most drivers were male (90.5%), married (63.5%), age group (18-30) and had positive urine test (76.6%). In addition to uniqueness of dual-drug detection among male drivers (7.7%), the most common substances detected were methadone and morphine with 34.7% and 27.5% respectively. The most common injuries were lower limb and hip injuries mostly among motorcyclists. The results indicated that characteristics of being under 30's, married, school dropout, self-employed and motorcyclist had significant relationship with substance use.



CONCLUSIONS: Substance use, especially methadone, has undoubtedly a significant role in both road traffic crashes and resulted injuries. The high rate of injuries on drivers influenced by methadone in traffic crashes needs to be screened and prevented. It is recommended to not only authoritatively deal with the excessive supply of methadone in the community but also restricting the driving of people receiving methadone treatment.

