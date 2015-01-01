Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Use volunteer data and parametric finite element (FE) human body models to investigate how restraint systems can be designed to adapt to a diverse population and pre-crash posture changes induced by active safety features.



METHODS: Four FE human models were generated by morphing the midsize male GHBMC simplified model into geometries representing a midsize male, midsize female, short obese female (BMI 40 kg/m(2)), and large obese male (BMI 40 kg/m(2)) based on statistical skeleton and body shape geometry models. Each human model was positioned in a generic vehicle driver environment using two occupant pre-crash postures based on volunteer test results including one resulting from 1-g abrupt braking events. Improved restraint designs were manually developed for each occupant model in a 56 km/h frontal crash condition by adding a knee airbag, adjusting the shoulder belt load limit, steering column force, and driver airbag properties (tethers, inflation, and vent size). The improved designs were then tested at both pre-crash postures. Injury risks for the head, neck, chest, and lower extremities were analyzed.



RESULTS: Human size and shape dominated the occupant injury measures, while the pre-crash-braking induced posture had minimal effects. Some of the safety concerns observed for large occupants include head strike-through the airbag and a conflict between head and chest injuries, which were mitigated by a stiffer restraint system with properly-tuned driver airbag. Chest injuries were a prominent safety concern for female occupants, mitigated by a softer seatbelt and smaller airbag size near the chest. Obese occupants exhibited a higher likelihood of lower extremity injuries indicating a need for a knee airbag. A diverse set of improved restraint designs were effective in lowering injury risks, indicating that restraint adaptability is necessary for accounting for occupant diversity.



CONCLUSIONS: This study investigated the effects of occupant size and shape variability, posture, and restraint design on injury risk for high-speed frontal crashes. More forward initial postures due to active safety features may decrease head, neck, and lower extremity injury risk, but may also increase chest injury risk. Safety concerns observed for large occupants include head strike-through and a conflict between head and chest injuries. Obese occupants had higher knee-thigh-hip injury risk. New restraints that adapt to occupant size and body shape may improve crash safety for all occupants. Further investigation is needed to confirm and extend the findings of this study.

Language: en