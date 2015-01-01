|
Watson-Brown N, Senserrick T, Freeman J, Davey J, Scott-Parker B. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 154: e106064.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Risky driving behaviours are a known contributor to young drivers' overrepresentation in road trauma, with self-regulation suggested as an important associated construct, but yet to be extensively explored. The aims of this study were to examine the utility of self-determination theory in explaining risky driving behaviours and to explore differences between young Learner and Provisional (P1)- licensed drivers in regard to their self-regulated safety orientation and engagement in risky driving behaviours. Learners (n = 1038) and P1(n = 589) drivers, aged 16-19 years, responded to a 91-item online survey, including self-regulated safety orientation items adapted from self-determination theory and inattentive and intentional risky driving behaviour items.
Language: en
Graduated driver licensing; Risky driving behavior; Self-determination theory; Self-regulation; Young novice driver