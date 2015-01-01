|
Silk H. Am. Fam. Physician 2021; 103(6): e328.
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Family Physicians)
I applaud Drs. DeGeorge, Neltner, and Neltner for their thoughtful coverage of the important topic of preventing unintentional childhood injury. One important preventable injury topic was not included: oral and dental injuries. In children younger than six years, oral injuries are the second most common injury, accounting for approximately 20% of all injuries.1 The greatest incidence of trauma to the primary teeth occurs at two to three years, when motor coordination is developing.2 By age 14, one-third of all children will have experienced a dental trauma,3 with 11,000 emergency department visits annually for sports-related dental injuries in children and teens.4 The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends the use of mouth guards in 29 sports and exercise activities.
