Kawada T. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Miles e al.1 conducted a prospective study to examine the relationship between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and perceived irritability, anger, and aggression in veterans with traumatic brain injury (TBI). PTSD symptoms could predict irritability, anger, and aggression by adjusting for severity of TBI and other confounders, presenting odds ratio (OR) (95% confidence interval [CI]) of 1.04 (1.01-1.07). I have some comments about their study...


traumatic brain injury; veterans; post-traumatic stress disorder; mental symptoms

