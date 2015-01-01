SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Braun D, Schöniger C, Pyrc J, Petrowski K. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2021.1894480

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Primary Objective: Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) present a relevant problem among individuals involved in traffic accidents. The aim of this study was to investigate the impact of TBI on the development of psychological symptoms after a traffic accident.Research Design: This cohort study investigates, whether individuals involved in traffic accidents with TBI are more likely to develop psychological illness than those without TBI.Measures and Procedures: 59 men (patients: n= 19, controls: n= 40) and 64 women (patients: n= 21, controls n= 43) participated in the study (Mean age: M= 40.23; SD = 13.19; Injury severity score ISS: M= 6.48, SD = 5.99). The psychological distress was compared between the two groups using t-tests. The impact of ISS, number and duration of surgeries were regarded using regression analyses.Main Outcomes and Results: No indications for a heightened risk of psychological disorders in patients with TBI were found. The treatment at the hospital had no measurable influence on the development of psychological disorders. Nevertheless, in the Dexamethasone-suppression-test there was an increased stress load of patients with TBI caused by injury severity and operations.

CONCLUSIONS: TBIs do not seem to cause psychological illness directly but the number of surgeries and the injury severity can influence the stress load which is associated with psychological symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

traffic accident; Acute concussion; dexamethasone-suppression-test (DST); psychological disorders; traumatic brain injury (TBI)

