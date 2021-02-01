Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Health campaigns include physical campaigns in schools, community halls, or community malls. They can also be broadcast via television, newspaper, and radio. We launched a health campaign on social media platforms that have a powerful impact in this digital era.



METHODS: A three-dimensional short animation was developed for the Burn and Blast Injury Awareness campaign. It was launched during the fasting month and Eid 2020 when firecracker-related injuries are highly incident in Malaysia. The video was launched primarily on Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Wau Animation Sdn Bhd social media platforms. Each party shared the video on the top 3 social media platforms, which are Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The numbers of viewers, reaches, and shares, and demographic data were captured at 1 month after the release.



RESULTS: We recorded 29,585 views, 60,920 reach, and 874 shares from the USM and Wau Animation platforms alone. The USM Facebook platform showed predominant female viewership (60%), whereas the Wau Facebook platform showed predominant male viewership (66%). In both platforms, the viewers were aged 18-34 years.



CONCLUSION: Health awareness campaigns on digital platforms are powerful because the message spreads faster, and it is also safe during the pandemic.

Language: en