Chen J, Christ NM, Shih CH, Xie H, Grider SR, Lewis C, Elhai JD, Wang X. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 115: e105023.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Experiences of maltreatment in childhood, such as abuse and neglect, have been associated with poorer psychological well-being in adulthood, including elevated risk of revictimization and increased likelihood of developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Maltreatment has also been associated with reduced resources related to resilience, such as optimism, which may act as a protective factor for mental health.
PTSD; Child maltreatment; Child abuse; Optimism; Child neglect; Posttraumatic stress disorder