Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal ideation (SI) is significantly higher for youth with pediatric bipolar disorder (PBD), yet clinical correlates of suicidality remain poorly understood in this population. The current study investigates how change in risk factors for SI relate to change in SI intensity over a 6-month period of treatment.



METHOD: Children ages 9 to 13 (N = 71; 41% female; 54% Caucasian; Mean age = 9.17) engaged in one of two psychotherapy treatment conditions and completed assessments of SI risk factors and psychopathology symptoms at baseline (pre-treatment), 4 and 8 weeks (during treatment), 12 weeks (post-treatment), and 39 weeks (follow-up assessment at 6 months post-treatment). Children also completed assessments of SI intensity at baseline, post-treatment (12 weeks), and 6 months post-treatment.



RESULTS: Mixed-effects regression models indicate that increases in health-related quality of life in the family, mobilization of the family to acquire/accept help for PBD, and child self-concept were associated with decreased SI intensity over time.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the importance of family and child level factors in influencing longitudinal change in SI intensity in youth with PBD. Clinical implications and future directions are discussed.

