Citation
Gruhn MA, West A, Hamlat E, Weinstein S. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicidal ideation (SI) is significantly higher for youth with pediatric bipolar disorder (PBD), yet clinical correlates of suicidality remain poorly understood in this population. The current study investigates how change in risk factors for SI relate to change in SI intensity over a 6-month period of treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; coping; intervention; parenting; family; pediatric bipolar disorder; self-concept; suicidal ideation