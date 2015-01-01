Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: With the rising popularity of standing motorized scooters in major cities in the United States, many hospitals are experiencing a surge of traumatic injuries associated with this new mode of transportation. The impact and characteristics of injuries associated with standing motorized scooters are evolving, and safety regulations for the riders are poorly defined. There is a need for a review for healthcare providers and policy makers on this topic.



RECENT FINDINGS: Since its market introduction of rentable standing motorized scooters in late 2017, there has been an exponential rise in emergency department visits and hospitalization due to scooter-related trauma in urban hospitals. There have been a number of independent hospital-based and national-level studies describing demographics and trends of injury patterns in the last 2 years.



SUMMARY: Patients presenting to the hospital with injuries tend to be young male between 20 and 40 years of age, presenting at night. Head and extremity injuries are common, and patients often do not comply with helmets and other protective gears. Intoxication is a major risk factor for injuries requiring hospital admission and surgical interventions. These findings increase awareness for (1) healthcare providers to recognize and triage high-energy injuries, and (2) policy makers to advocate universal helmet use, increase public safety education, and enforce road safety regulations to minimize the impact of these injuries.

Language: en