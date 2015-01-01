|
Citation
|
Dopp AR, Mapes AR, Wolkowicz NR, McCord CE, Feldner MT. Digit. Health 2021; 7: e2055207620980222.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33717496
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Telehealth is increasingly recognized as an avenue for enhancing psychologists' capacities to meet the mental health needs of a diverse and underserved (due to barriers e.g., distance, transportation) public. The present study sought to inform training in telepsychology (i.e., telehealth delivery of psychological services) by using both quantitative and qualitative methods to explore the perspectives of doctoral students who have already been involved in such training.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
training; competency; health service psychology; Telehealth; telepsychology