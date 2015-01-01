SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dopp AR, Mapes AR, Wolkowicz NR, McCord CE, Feldner MT. Digit. Health 2021; 7: e2055207620980222.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/2055207620980222

33717496

OBJECTIVE: Telehealth is increasingly recognized as an avenue for enhancing psychologists' capacities to meet the mental health needs of a diverse and underserved (due to barriers e.g., distance, transportation) public. The present study sought to inform training in telepsychology (i.e., telehealth delivery of psychological services) by using both quantitative and qualitative methods to explore the perspectives of doctoral students who have already been involved in such training.

METHOD: A total of 19 predoctoral students from two universities, with at least some experience in telepsychology training, provided their perspectives on two complementary research questions: (1) How do students perceive their level of competence in various domains of telepsychology?; and (2) What are students' perspectives on the process of telepsychology competency development during their doctoral training? RESULTS: The results of our study provide early evidence that doctoral trainees are able to develop telepsychology competencies and suggest that a supportive, training-oriented environment and fit between telepsychology and existing programmatic areas of emphasis are likely key to success.

CONCLUSIONS: Continued efforts to enhance training in providing telepsychology services should focus on how to best define, measure, and promote competency development in this emerging specialty area.


training; competency; health service psychology; Telehealth; telepsychology

