Abstract

Numerous case reports of intoxications with nutmeg seeds (Myristica fragrans, Houtt.) can be found in literature often following their abuse, as psychotropic effects were described after ingestions of large doses. The successful detection of the main ingredients of the nutmeg seeds essential oil elemicin, myristicin, and safrole, as well as their metabolites in human urine by gas chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (GC-MS) were already described. The aim of this study was to investigate the detectability of the main ingredients of nutmeg seeds and their metabolites in human blood and urine samples using liquid chromatography coupled to linear ion trap mass spectrometry (LC-LIT-MS(n) ) and liquid chromatography coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS/MS) after nutmeg seed abuse. Sample material of three individuals was retrospectively investigated after a systematic screening approach indicated an intoxication with nutmeg seeds as a likely cause of symptoms. Metabolic patterns in plasma and urine using GC-MS were comparable to those described in earlier publications. Investigations using hyphenated liquid chromatography techniques lead to the detection of myristicin and safrole, as well as further metabolites not described using GC-MS and revealed sulfation as an additional phase II metabolic pathway. These results might help to detect or confirm future intoxications with nutmeg seeds by using LC-MS techniques.

