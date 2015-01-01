Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of our study was to evaluate clinical outcomes and return to sports after medial unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) in middle-aged active patients with concomitant patella-femoral joint (PFJ) osteoarthritis at time of surgery.



METHODS: One-hundred and fifty-one patients who underwent medial fixed-bearing cemented UKA, between 2012 and 2015, for medial unicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee, were retrospectively reviewed with a minimum 5-year follow-up. The mean age at surgery was 54.3 years (range 47 to 60 years). Radiological evaluation of patella-femoral joint (PFJ) osteoarthritis was performed according to Sperner classification to select a control-group (< grade III) and case-group (≥ grade III). The visual analog scale (VAS) for pain and Knee Society score (KSS) was used to evaluate preoperative and final outcomes. Physical activity level before and after the surgery was assessed by the use of UCLA score.



RESULTS: One-hundred and thirty-seven patients (89 males and 48 females) were available at last follow-up. The mean follow-up was 6.2 years (range 5.2 to 7.5 years). At last follow-up improvements of VAS and KSS scores revealed not significant correlation with PFJ osteoarthritis. The majority of patients (87.7%) returned to their sports activity after UKA surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: Improved quality of life and sports activity level resulted in middle-aged, active patients after UKAs. PFJ osteoarthritis showed no significant correlation with poorer outcomes at 5-year follow-up. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III, multicenter retrospective cohort study.

Language: en