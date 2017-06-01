Abstract

The purpose of this study was to compare the characteristics of suicide attempts by drug overdose between young people and adults, and evaluate the cost-effectiveness of a multi-disciplinary emergency consultation system (MECS) for suicide attempters with drug overdose. It was verified by comparing and analyzing data from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018 (before the MECS was implemented; pre-MECS), and from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 (after the MECS was implemented; post-MECS). The data were retrospectively reviewed for a total of 251 such patients with suicide attempts by drug overdose who visited the emergency room of a university hospital in Seoul during the period. The young people group were shown to be more likely to use painkillers and less likely to use psychoactive drugs for a suicide attempt (p < 0.01), had more unplanned attempts than planned ones (p < 0.01), and had lower levels of intentionality for suicide (p = 0.04) and of suicide lethality (p = 0.02), compared to the adult group. We defined suicide attempts as being "serious" when there was both high intentionality and lethality. On this basis, the young people group had less serious suicide attempts, compared to the adult group (p = 0.02). Young people in the post-MECS group had lower intensive care unit (ICU) costs (p = 0.01) and lower costs in the 6-months after the suicide attempt (p = 0.02) compared to those in the pre-MECS group. Young people, both with serious (p < 0.01) and non-serious attempts (p < 0.01) in the post-MECS group had lower ICU costs compared to those in the pre-MECS group. Adults with non-serious attempts in the post-MECS group had lower ICU costs (p < 0.01) compared to those in the pre-MECS group. Therefore, it can be concluded that fast and precise cooperation from the multidisciplinary departments for patients who attempted suicide by drug overdose reduced unnecessary ICU treatment and costs, especially in young attempters and those with lower levels of intentionality and lethality.

