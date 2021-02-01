Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of a Harry Potter-based mental health literacy curriculum, imparting cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) skills, on suicidality and well-being in middle-schoolers.



METHODS: Students (aged 11-14; grades 7-8) who received a 3-month teacher-delivered intervention embedded in the language arts curriculum (N=200) were compared to a wait-list control group (N=230) in the largest urban school board in Canada. Suicidality defined as a composite measure of self-reported suicidal ideation and attempts [primary outcome], self-reported emotion dysregulation, interpersonal chaos, confusion about self, and impulsivity [Life Problems Inventory (LPI)] and self-reported depression and anxiety symptoms [Revised Child Anxiety and Depression Scale (RCADS)] were the outcomes of interest. Measurements occurred prior to and after curriculum delivery with independent t-tests used to compare mean change scores between groups clustered by class.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven English teachers in 46 classes across 15 schools comprised the planned study cohort. Composite suicidality scores were significantly worse in the control than intervention group at endpoint (0.05±0.54 vs. 0.17±0.47, t= -2.60, df=428, p=0.01). There were also significant improvements in LPI and RCADS scores in the intervention group compared to controls (LPI:-3.74±7.98 vs. 1.16±10.77 t=5.28, df=428, p<.001; RCADS: (-3.08±5.49 vs. -1.51±6.53 t=2.96, df=429, p=0.01). Sub-analyses revealed that these improvements were largely driven by a significant difference in scores in girls. LIMITATIONS: Sample size constraints as study terminated prematurely during COVID pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates significant improvement in suicidality, emotional regulation, self-concept, interpersonal difficulties, depression and anxiety in youth, particularly girls following this intervention. Replication studies in larger samples are needed to confirm these results.

