Dewi VNL, Sitaresmi MN, Dewi FST. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2021.1898510

unavailable

Child sexual abuse (CSA) in Indonesia has reached an alarming degree. One of the prevention efforts that can be implemented is educating children and the people around them (parents, teachers, and other school staff). The educational process should be supported with adequate and appropriate media. This qualitative study aimed to identify forms of media needed to prevent CSA by applying a phenomenological approach involving 18 parents of 5-to-6-year-old children, 12 teachers, and seven administrative staff of kindergarten schools in Yogyakarta. Data were collected through focus group discussions and in-depth interviews. At the end of data collection, transcriptions were analyzed through thematic content analysis.

RESULTS reveal four media categories needed in providing education against CSA: online platforms, attractive information materials, simple media, and taboo management.


Language: en

Prevention; stigma; child sexual abuse; media; taboo

