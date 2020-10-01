Abstract

BACKGROUND: Primary amputation below the level of the knee joint is the most frequently performed amputation following trauma; however, data about incidence, patient profiling, and causative factors are seldom available in India.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the profile and incidence of trauma-related amputations below the level of the knee joint at a level 1 trauma center.



METHODS: An observational study over six months was conducted at a level 1 trauma center of north India. Epidemiological data such as age, sex, occupation, socioeconomic status, mechanism of injury, time of surgery, single or staged procedure, and complications were recorded from the admission files. OBSERVATIONS: 125/3047 (4.1%) trauma patients underwent amputation, of which 32.8% (41 of 125) had amputation below the level of the knee joint. Unilateral transtibial amputation was the most common (85.3%) involving 40/41 males with a mean age of 37.2 years of low socioeconomic status. Road traffic accidents were the most common cause (85.36% of cases). 39 of 41 cases presented within 24 h of injury and underwent surgery within 24 h of presentation. Secondary surgery was needed in 24.4% of the patients and revision amputation was done in only 2.4% (n = 1/41). No patient developed medical complications, and the average hospital stay was 8.7 days with a range from 2 to 14 days.



CONCLUSION: We have documented a significant amputation rate in trauma cases (4.1%) reflecting on the seriousness of patients seen at our center. Most patients are young males at the peak of their productive lives, and from low socioeconomic status. Road Safety is essential, and specialized services for the amputees may be the need of the hour.

Language: en