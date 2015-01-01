Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this review is to discuss a compilation of the currently available literature regarding the impact of diabetic neuropathy (DN) on activities of daily living (ADL), postural stability, and risk of falls.



METHODS: A systematic electronic search strategy was conducted on PubMed/MEDLINE database, Cochrane Library, and Embase in March 2020. This narrative review included clinical cross-sectional studies assessing ADL, postural balance, and falls in adults with DN. All studies underwent a quality assessment based on the Newcastle Ottawa scale developed to assess cross-sectional studies.



RESULTS: Forty-two studies were identified. A total of 37 studies evaluated postural stability in DN, 10 studies assessed fall accidents, and three studies assessed ADL in individuals with DN. Seven studies assessed both postural stability and fall accidents, and one study assessed postural stability and ADL. Each of the studied outcome variables was assessed separately. Based on a quality assessment, eight studies were excluded resulting in an evaluation of 34 studies.



CONCLUSIONS: Diabetic neuropathy has a negative impact on postural balance and gait kinematics combined with an increased fall risk. Because of the few number of studies available, we were unable to evaluate the impact of DN on ADL. Our findings are in concordance with previous reviews, supporting the evidence for DN as a critical measure negatively impacting postural stability and fall risk in individuals with diabetes. Further clinical investigative studies are needed.

Language: en