Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical frailty and cognitive impairment have been separately associated with falls. The purpose of the study is to examine the associations of physical frailty and cognitive impairment separately and jointly with incident recurrent falls among older adults.



METHODS: The analysis included 6000 older adults in community or non-nursing home residential care settings who were ≥65 years and participated in the National Health Aging Trends Study (NHATS). Frailty was assessed using the physical frailty phenotype; cognitive impairment was defined by bottom quintile of clock drawing test or immediate and delayed 10-word recall, or self/proxy-report of diagnosis of dementia, or AD8 score≥ 2. The marginal means/rates models were used to analyze the associations of frailty (by the physical frailty phenotype) and cognitive impairment with recurrent falls over 6 years follow-up (2012-2017).



RESULTS: Of the 6000 older adults, 1,787 (29.8%) had cognitive impairment only, 334 (5.6%) had frailty only, 615 (10.3%) had both, and 3,264 (54.4%) had neither. After adjusting for age, sex, race, education, living alone, obesity, disease burden, and mobility disability, those with frailty (with or without cognitive impairment) at baseline had higher rates of recurrent falls than those without cognitive impairment and frailty (frailty only: Rate ratio (RR)=1.31, 95% confidence interval (CI)=1.18-1.44; both: RR=1.28, 95% CI=1.17-1.40). The association was marginally significant for those with cognitive impairment only (RR=1.07, 95% CI=1.00-1.13).



CONCLUSIONS: Frailty and cognitive impairment were independently associated with recurrent falls in non-institutionalized older adults. There was a lack of synergistic effect between frailty and cognitive impairment.

