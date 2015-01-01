Abstract

Despite the prevalence of suicide risk in inflammatory bowel disease populations, research has yet to examine associations between childhood trauma, resilience, depression and suicide risk. In the present online study, 172 participants responded to measures of childhood trauma, resilience, depression and suicide risk. A moderated mediation revealed that resilience does not moderate the associations between childhood trauma, depressive symptoms and suicide risk. However, a serial mediation revealed that childhood trauma is associated with decreased resilience, which is related to higher depressive symptoms, and ultimately higher suicide risk, thus suggesting resilience and depression as significant intervention targets.

