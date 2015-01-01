SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tripp DA, Jones K, Mihajlovic V, Westcott S, MacQueen G. J. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359105321999085

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite the prevalence of suicide risk in inflammatory bowel disease populations, research has yet to examine associations between childhood trauma, resilience, depression and suicide risk. In the present online study, 172 participants responded to measures of childhood trauma, resilience, depression and suicide risk. A moderated mediation revealed that resilience does not moderate the associations between childhood trauma, depressive symptoms and suicide risk. However, a serial mediation revealed that childhood trauma is associated with decreased resilience, which is related to higher depressive symptoms, and ultimately higher suicide risk, thus suggesting resilience and depression as significant intervention targets.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; depression; resilience; childhood trauma; inflammatory bowel disease

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print