Citation
Hinze V, Ford T, Evans R, Gjelsvik B, Crane C. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-harm thoughts and behaviours (SHTBs) are a serious public health concern in young people. Emerging research suggests that pain may be an important correlate of SHTBs in young people. However, it remains unclear whether this association is driven by the shared association with other correlates of SHTBs. This study used network analysis to delineate the relationship between SHTBs, pain and other correlates of SHTBs in a population-based sample of young people.
Language: en
Keywords
children; pain; young people; Adolescence; network analysis; self-harm thoughts and behaviours