Matsugaki T, Shibata H, Esaki Y, Matsubara T, Takami R. Trauma Case Rep 2021; 32: e100444.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tcr.2021.100444

33718568

Suicidal jumper's fractures are transversal fractures of the upper sacrum. The treatment for this type of fracture remains controversial. We present a case of a Roy-Camille type 2 suicidal jumper's fracture treated with reduction by hyperextension of the lumbosacral junction, the joystick method, and percutaneous fixation on the day of injury. After the operation, the sacral canal at the S2 level was enlarged and both lower extremities began to move gradually. At 19 days after the injury, direct decompression via sacral laminectomy was performed to promote further neurological improvement. At 10 months after the injury, cauda equina syndrome and radicular symptoms were completely resolved. Considering its minimal invasiveness, we recommend trying hyperextension and the joystick method to treat Roy-Camille type 2 suicidal jumper's fractures on the day of injury.


Hyperextension; Joystick method; Suicidal jumper's fracture; Transverse sacral fracture

