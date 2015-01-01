SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Benavente B, Díaz-Faes DA, Ballester L, Pereda N. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/1524838021999378

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this review is to provide a systematic and critical summary of findings regarding empirical studies conducted on commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) in Europe. The purpose is to gain an understanding of the characteristics and main topics addressed in European research on CSEC, identify gaps, and give suggestions for future studies.

METHOD: The review was guided by the "Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis-Protocols". A comprehensive search on several databases was conducted to identify published and unpublished empirical research on CSEC in Europe, revealing 3,846 documents. In total, 56 research papers that focused specifically on CSEC in European samples were included. SYNTHESIS: Research concerning European studies of CSEC and trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation has developed significantly over the last 20 years but is still rather limited and mainly focused on the UK and Sweden. Most of the studies reviewed suffer from important methodological flaws such as an inaccurate definition of the phenomenon analyzed, small and convenience samples, and nonvalidated and nonspecific instruments.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study demonstrate the need for greater exploration and research around a number of areas of sexual exploitation of children in Europe. Further work is necessary in terms of capacity building, training, and awareness-raising for society as a whole and, specifically, professionals providing direct support to children and young people at risk of exploitation.


human trafficking; child sexual abuse; child sex trafficking; children and adolescents; commercial sexual exploitation of children; minor sex trafficking

