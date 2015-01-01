|
Citation
Benavente B, Díaz-Faes DA, Ballester L, Pereda N. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The objective of this review is to provide a systematic and critical summary of findings regarding empirical studies conducted on commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) in Europe. The purpose is to gain an understanding of the characteristics and main topics addressed in European research on CSEC, identify gaps, and give suggestions for future studies.
Language: en
Keywords
human trafficking; child sexual abuse; child sex trafficking; children and adolescents; commercial sexual exploitation of children; minor sex trafficking