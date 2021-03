Abstract

Vertigo and balance disorders in Meniere's disease (MD) may have various etiology. The aim of the review is discussing pathogenetic mechanisms of the typical vertiginous paroxysms in MD, resulting from endolymphatic hydrops as well as analysis of etiology, pathogenesis, clinical course and basic treatment of paroxysmal and permanent forms of vertigo and balance disorders, caused by other conditions, associated with MD. We discussed the course of MD complicated by vestibular migraine, benign positional paroxysmal vertigo, functional dizziness, bilateral vestibulopathy and vestibular drop-attacks.

