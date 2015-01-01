Abstract

This erratum is to correct the description about SWA mouthguard accuracy in the 6th sentence of the 11th paragraph (starting with "In summary, ") in the Discussion section. Since no criterion was set, the sentence "The SWA mouthguard was found to fail in providing reliable measurements of the linear acceleration at CoG, " should be changed to "The SWA mouthguard was found to provide linear acceleration at CoG with relatively high error,". Then, the following sentence about the information of SWA mouthguard should be added after the 1st sentence of the 10th paragraph in the Discussion Section. "The SWA mouthguard does not have a filter, unlike the MiG and PRE mouthguards which do (Table 2)". Additionally, the row about the filter information should be added at the bottom of Table 2.



Keywords: American football

Language: en